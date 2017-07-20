Reception for Hastings’ exhibit scheduled

CRANBERRY ISLES — A reception for artist Willoughby Lucas Hastings will be held at the Cranberry House on Saturday, July 22, from 4-6 p.m.

Hastings’ show of textile-based work, “Tactility: The Illusion and the Form,” is hosted by the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society.

Hastings’ art practice grew to incorporate textiles during a winter spent on Great Cranberry. The show includes winter projects, many fabricated as collaborative processes, while some function as relics from political activism. Hastings’ work often “quantifies value and examines identity with attention to pattern, texture and color. She uses these constants to create continuity in her multidisciplinary art practice, spanning collage, photography, printmaking and now textiles.”

Originally from Huntsville, Ala., Hastings will be at the reception to answer questions regarding her work. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in 2015 after attending three semesters at CalArts in 2011. She also studied at Savannah College of Art and Design, Parsons the New School and Rhode Island School of Design. She will attend the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University in Boston this fall in the Master of Fine Arts program. Email [email protected].

This event is free. Refreshments will be provided. Call the Cranberry House at 244-7800.