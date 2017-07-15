Read opens Moore Days

TREMONT — A community read of “Speak to the Winds” will kick off the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s annual Ruth Moore Days.

Moore’s sense of place and character, as well as a deep understanding of the issues that still press coastal Mainers to this day, is spot on in this 1956 novel.

Carey Donovan will lead a book talk about “Speak to the Winds” at the library, 89 Bernard Road, on Monday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m.

Copies of “Speak to the Winds” are now available for purchase at the library. A full line-up of Ruth Moore Days events can be found at bassharborlibrary.com.

Call 244-3798.