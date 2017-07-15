Saturday - Jul 15, 2017
Author Ruth Moore. A community read of Moore's book "Speak to the Winds" will open Ruth Moore Days, an annual celebration hosted by the Bass Harbor Memorial Library. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Read opens Moore Days

TREMONT — A community read of “Speak to the Winds” will kick off the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s annual Ruth Moore Days.

Moore’s sense of place and character, as well as a deep understanding of the issues that still press coastal Mainers to this day, is spot on in this 1956 novel.

Carey Donovan will lead a book talk about “Speak to the Winds” at the library, 89 Bernard Road, on Monday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m.

Copies of “Speak to the Winds” are now available for purchase at the library. A full line-up of Ruth Moore Days events can be found at bassharborlibrary.com.

Call 244-3798.

