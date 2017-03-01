Ramadan discussion

MOUNT DESERT — The “On Being” podcast “Revealing Ramadan” will be played and discussed at the Somesville Union Meeting House sanctuary on Sunday, March 5, from 12-1:30 p.m. A discussion will follow the podcast.

In “Revealing Ramadan,” several average Muslims speak about their own memories and experiences as well as the delights and gravity of Islam’s holiest month.

“On Being” is a Peabody Award-winning public radio program.

The free event is open to the public, who are encouraged to bring their own lunch.

Contact Chris Upton at [email protected] or 978-807-6202.