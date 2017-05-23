Quilters to hold annual show

MOUNT DESERT — Island Quilters’ 24th annual quilt show will be held at the Somesville Fire House on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For many years, the guild has constructed a “pro bono” quilt that is raffled off to raise money for a local organization. This year’s quilt, a modern looking leaf pattern of many colors, will be donated to the MDI Community Campfire Coalition, which provides heating assistance to families in need on Mount Desert Island, Swans Island and the Cranberry Islands.

The sale table will include items handmade by guild members. A selection of donated fabrics, books and patterns also will be available for sale. Proceeds from these sales will be used to purchase supplies to make quilts for the Cancer Care, Palliative Care and baby units at Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Admission costs $3. Everyone will get a free potholder as long as supplies last.