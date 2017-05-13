Puppeteers bring pirates to stage

BAR HARBOR — Local puppet troupe Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers will perform “Everybody Loves Pirates” at The Criterion Theatre on Saturday, May 27, at 2 p.m.

The show, which includes 15 hand-crafted mouth-and-rod puppets and an 8-foot paper mache pirate ship, tells the story of 8-year-old Lucy and her pal Little Chucky as they search for buried treasure. The performance runs 52 minutes and is recommended for ages four and up.

“Their puppetry skills and humor make stories come alive on the stage for kids and adults alike,” said Tamara Crowley, executive director of the theater.

Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.