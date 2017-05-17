Profs to talk quantum world

BAR HARBOR — College of the Atlantic professors Dan Mahoney and David Feldman will explore the interconnectedness of entanglement, physics, poetry, language, locality, memory and metaphor at College of the Atlantic’s Human Ecology Forum in McCormick Lecture Hall on Tuesday, May 23, at 4:10 p.m.

Mahoney, a writing lecturer, will present poems from his new chapbook, “Quantum Entanglement,” while Feldman, a math and physics professor, will explain some of the finer points of the scientific phenomenon.

“It’s a strange little animal,” Mahoney said of his book. “It’s part lyric, part memoir, and part future letter to my kids. It was the result of reading so many great chapbooks that were sent to Bateau for our contest. After all the reading was done, I began to write my own chapbook … and here it is.”

The poems of the chapbook address what Mahoney calls “ghostly connections between human beings, how miles of space between objects can disappear and the joys of walking in an empty field.”

Feldman, on the other hand, will speak about quantum entanglement as a scientific phenomenon where a pair of particles are described by a single quantum state; the properties of the two particles do not exist independent of one another.

“Entanglement has vexed and provoked many physicists and philosophers,” he said, “and others just look away uncomfortably.”

Feldman holds a doctorate in physics from the University of California, Davis. His primary interests lie in the fields of statistical mechanics, nonlinear dynamics, chaos and dynamical systems, renewable energy and energy conservation. He has taught over 20 different courses in physics, mathematics and computer science at College of the Atlantic.

Mahoney’s interests include Latin American and Spanish literature, Middle Eastern poetry, contemporary short stories, and modern and contemporary poetry. He published his book of short fiction, “Sunblind Almost Motorcrash,” in 2014.

The Human Ecology Forum is a free, weekly speaker series based on the work of the academic community, which also draws on artists, poets, and political and religious leaders from around the world. Members of the public are invited to attend.