Printmaking workshop a family affair

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A family-focused printmaking workshop will be offered at the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10-11:30 a.m. The event is part of a series of art and nature programs geared to children ages 5 to 12 and their adult companions. The series focuses on exploring, learning and creating art together.

After taking a close look at the special exhibition “Abundance of Riches” and learning more about artist Andrea Rich’s reduction woodblock printmaking process, attendees can create prints using a similar but simplified variation of this technique. A foam surface will be etched and used as the stamp to make the prints. If time permits, layering techniques may be of interest for older children and adults. Printmaking materials will be provided; however, inks can stain, so clothes that can get messy should be worn, or a smock or other cover-up should be brought.

The workshop is free with membership or free with admission to the museum. Admission costs $5 per adult and $2 per child.

Registration is encouraged. Call 244-7555 or email [email protected].