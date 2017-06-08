Pride Festival to feature Harvie

BAR HARBOR — Actor and comedian Ian Harvie will perform at The Criterion Theatre as part of Bar Harbor Pride Festival on Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. Harvie, originally from Maine, is best known for his role as Dale on the Emmy award-winning show “Transparent.”

Unafraid to joke about subjects no other comedian has ever touched, Harvie’s unique act challenges the traditionally macho, sex-obsessed world of stand up, proving that laughter cuts across all gender identities, ultimately uniting us all. Aside from “Transparent,” Harvie also has made appearances on “Mistresses” on ABC, “Young and Hungry” on Freeform and as himself on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” on Comedy Central.

“We value the diversity of our performances, and a perfect example of that is comedian Ian Harvie,” said Tamara Crowley, Criterion executive director. “His humor is weighted in truth and integrity and pushes us to laugh at life in ways we never thought we would. We’re so proud to have him here on stage.”

Harvie toured for years with Margaret Cho as her opening act, later turning cross-country headliner and groundbreaking transgender comedian; playing clubs, theaters and colleges around the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. He has performed in a few of the world’s most prestigious comedy festivals: Just for Laughs in Australia and Canada, and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in Australia.

Harvie’s most recently accomplishment: filming and premiering his debut, one-hour standup comedy special, “May the Best Cock Win,” on Seeso (NBC’s digital comedy network), released January of this year.

This show includes mature content. Tickets, which cost $15 for the balcony and front center and $10 for general orchestra, can be purchased at criteriontheatre.org.

The 1932 Criterion Theatre is Bar Harbor’s nonprofit historic performing arts and movie house located at 35 Cottage St. The theater has been a staple of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Island arts community since its construction in 1932 and looks forward to a long future of welcoming theater goers. Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.