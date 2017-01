BAR HARBOR — A free community Valentine potluck supper will take place in the Parish Hall at St. Saviour’s on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 5-6:30 p.m.

Any donations will go to St. Saviour’s MDI Fire Fund, which benefits fire victims on Mount Desert Island.

All are welcome with or without a dish or dessert to share. Beverages will be provided.

Visit www.StSaviours.me.