Pollien, Faragher to show art

MOUNT DESERT — Amy Pollien and Sarah Faragher will display their artwork in the Mellon Room in the Northeast Harbor Library in August. A public reception is planned for Friday, Aug. 11, from 5-7 p.m.

Pollien studied printmaking and industrial design at the Philadelphia College of Art with Michael Lasuchin and William Daley. She has exhibited at the Philadelphia Sketch Club, Rutgers University and the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, among others. Her work is included in “The Art of Maine Winter” by Carl Little and Arnold Skolnick. Pollien lives in Town Hill, where she has a large garden and keeps bees. Visit amy.pollien.com.

“Her drawings are subtle, but if you spend a little time with them, they begin to reveal their character. Some of the most striking pieces … portray houses, some abandoned, some seasonal, that are being swallowed up by the land and the trees around them. They’re a visual record of nature and neglect that is at once wistful and breathtakingly beautiful,” wrote Kristen Andresen of the Bangor Daily News.

Faragher was born in Bar Harbor. She studied art at Colby College and the University of Maine and now lives and works as a painter in Stockton Springs. She paints from the landscape around Penobscot Bay, Mount Desert Island, Schoodic and Washington County. Her work appears in “Art of Acadia” by David Little and Carl Little (Down East Books 2016), and she was an artist-in-residence at Acadia National Park in 2015. She is represented by Landing Gallery in Rockland. Visit sarahfaragher.com.

“My paintings are memoirs of my experiences with nature,” said Faragher. “Through painting, I participate in the landscape, recognize transcendent moments in nature, honor the integrity of natural forms and describe where my heart lives. I often feel as if the places I paint have commissioned me to tell their autobiographies at the same time that I tell my own.”

The exhibit is available to view during the library’s operating hours for the entire month of August. On occasion, the room is reserved for private use; to be sure to see the exhibit, call ahead at 276-3333 to check availability.