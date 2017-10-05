Polar wanderings topic of travel talk

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Geologist and photographer Gary Moore will give an illustrated travel presentation to Iceland, Greenland and Spitsbergen at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1:30 p.m.

The presentation will take the audience from Iceland in the winter to Greenland and Spitsbergen (part of the Svalbard archipelago) in their polar summers. It will include images of snow-covered mountains, glaciers, icebergs, ice caves and the northern lights, as well as images of Icelandic horses and the wildlife of Northeastern Greenland and the Svalbard Archipelago. From the Arctic, the presentation will go south to the Antarctic region with images from the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Antarctic Peninsula. The scenery there is breathtaking and the abundance of wildlife is incredible – penguins, seabirds, seals and whales. The photos will be accompanied by short anecdotes and some useful photo tips.

Moore lives in Tennessee, near family, but has visited Southwest Harbor several times a year for the last 29 years. He is a retired mineral exploration geologist, basically a prospector, who, during a 30-year career, worked all over the United States, Canada, Mexico, South Africa and Australia. In his retirement, he became more interested in traveling to places with fewer tourists.

His interests lie in the peace and tranquility of the wilderness. He feels he has found it in the unspoiled polar regions; some refer to this as “polar fever.” He is inspired by the rugged, awesome beauty of these regions and has a passion for photographing the mountains, the ice and the abundant wildlife.

This event is free and open to the public. Call the library at 244-7065.