Poets hold open read

BAR HARBOR — There will be a public poetry reading by Keller Cushing Freeman at the Shore Path Cottage at 24 Atlantic Avenue on Sunday, July 9, at 4 p.m. Also reading will be Adele Seronde, Paul Weiss and Roberta Chester.

Cushing Freeman is a resident of Greenville, S.C., with more than 70 years of summering in Maine. She is currently writing a young adult novel set in Bar Harbor in 1890.

Chester, who has taught at the College of the Atlantic, the University of Maine and Hebrew University in Jerusalem, is the author of “Light Years” and has had poems in various anthologies, including “The Eloquent Edge,” a collection of Maine women writers.

Seronde is a poet, painter and community activist who has summered in Maine with her expanding tribe of children, grand and great-grandchildren for the past 72 years.

Weiss is the director of The Whole Health Center in Bar Harbor. He has been writing poetry for 60 years.