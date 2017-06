BAR HARBOR — The next Verse Unleashed Poetry Slam at the Jesup Memorial Library will take place on Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to rehearse their verse or share work that inspires them. Unlike traditional slams, the Jesup’s slam is about community, camaraderie and celebrating different types of poetry, not competition.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].