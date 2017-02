By Ellen Lehto of East Sullivan

What have we here?

Rain sweeps away snow,

Ice pockets, sheets sustain.

Rhododendrons leaves furled, now full open.

January thaw will show,

Tomorrow warm air sustain:

Obama has spoken,

Trump speaks today.

What have we,

Here in America?

All of us in

Nature’s domain.

