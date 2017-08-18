Poems paired with photos

MOUNT DESERT — Island Institute Founders Philip Conkling and Peter Ralston will share poems and images at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 5-7 p.m.

The Island Institute and the Northeast Harbor Library are hosting this celebration of the Maine coast. “Pairings” will feature the works of Conkling and Ralston, who have collaborated on a collection of poems paired with photographs that celebrates 40 years of their travels.

The evening will include a light reception followed by a presentation by Conkling and Ralston, and is free and open to the public. Reservations are requested. Contact the library at 276-3333.

Visit conklingassociates.com/pairings.