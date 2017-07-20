Plants predict climate change

BAR HARBOR — George Jacobson, professor emeritus of the University of Maine School of Biology and Ecology and the Climate Change Institute, will give a lecture at Garland Farm on Thursday, July 27, at 4 p.m.

Jacobson served as the state climatologist for several years. His talk will focus on how plants in Maine may help to predict climate change and is based on his research with the institute.

The talk, sponsored by the Beatrix Farrand Society, costs $10 for members of the society and $20 for nonmembers. Refreshments will be available after the talk. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call 581-2937 or email [email protected]