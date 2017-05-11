Planned Parenthood training set

BAR HARBOR — Planned Parenthood will present “In this Together,” an advanced activist training, in the Gates Auditorium at College of the Atlantic on Tuesday, May 23, from 6-8:30 p.m.

The training will answer these questions: Who is Planned Parenthood and what does it do? What fights is Planned Parenthood currently facing? How can Planned Parenthood issues be talked about? How can participants use their stories to make an impact? What is involved in becoming a Planned Parenthood ambassador?

The training also will teach how to integrate Planned Parenthood health care concerns and reproductive justice with other areas of activism. This session also will provide an opportunity to join a local Planned Parenthood action team to make an impact in the community.

The training is free. Though not required, advanced registration can be completed by emailing Jeremy Kennedy at [email protected]

The training is sponsored by MDI Indivisible.