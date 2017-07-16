Pirate Day at Seal Harbor Library

MOUNT DESERT — Pirate Day will take place at the Seal Harbor Library on Wednesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. as part of the ongoing weekly performance series for young audiences set for every Wednesday through Aug. 23.

Audiences of all ages are invited to the free performances, which will feature puppetry, music and magic. The series includes performances from several Barn Arts shows, including “Cecily’s Summer,” the musical with puppets adapted from the books by Nan Lincoln; “Traveling Musicians,” the animal glam rock musical; “Dell and the Dance,” a musical variety show adapted from a young girl’s journal in 1890; and the world premiere of “The Magician’s Assistant,” an all-new show by created by Me’lissa Smith.

After Pirate Day, the performances are “Daisy Nell” on July 26, “Magician’s Assistant” on Aug. 2, “Dell and the Dance” on Aug. 9, “Traveling Musicians” on Aug. 16 and “Cecily’s Summer” on Aug. 23.

All performances are by donation. The Seal Harbor Library is at 5 Main St. in Seal Harbor.

The Barn Arts Collective brings people together for live events that make the arts and creativity a vital part of life on Mount Desert Island and beyond. Visit barnartscollective.com.