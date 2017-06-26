‘Pinocchio’ at Criterion

BAR HARBOR — The Barn Arts Collective and 3 Sticks will bring an original adaptation of “Pinocchio” to The Criterion Theatre every Thursday and Sunday from July 6 to Sept. 3. The production uses puppetry, projections and music to engage all ages in the telling of this classic story.

“This is our third year presenting a show for family audiences at the Criterion Theatre but our first year adapting from a well-known tale like ‘Pinocchio,’” said Brittany Parker, Barn Arts producing artistic director.

The Thursday shows are at 11 a.m., and the Sunday shows are at 1 p.m. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Tickets cost $7. Group rates can be arranged.

Visit www.criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.