Pianists to perform

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine-based pianists Thomas Snow and Kelly Muse will perform a concert of standards from the “Great American Songbook” in the style of Marian McPartland’s NPR program, “Piano Jazz,” in the Clark Point Room at the Claremont Hotel on Saturday, July 15, at 8:15 p.m.

Both Muse and Snow are very active musicians but rarely perform together. In keeping with McPartland’s format, Tom and Kelly interject musical conversation between pieces that is both edifying and entertaining.

Call the Claremont Hotel at 1-800-244-5036 or visit www.tomsnow.com.