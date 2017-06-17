Pianist Patten to play compositions at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Pianist and composer Sydney Patten will play a concert featuring her original music inspired by Mount Desert Island, as well as classical pieces, at the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, June 30, at 7 p.m.

Patten will premiere many of her pieces, all of which are inspired by the natural beauty of Mount Desert Island, Acadia National Park, the wildlife that lives here and the waters in and around the island. She also will play corresponding classical music.

Patten began studying piano at the age of 6 to please her mother. She quickly fell in love with the instrument and with classical music. She hid this fact from her friends, who made fun of her because she liked Brahms. At Skidmore College, she minored in music with a concentration in piano performance. She began to compose music secretly, never sharing any of her compositions until recently. While living on the North Shore of Massachusetts, she began composing music inspired by birds at Crane’s Beach. During that time, she served as the vice president of the American Women Composers.

Her deep concern over the fragility of the ocean has led her to team up with the Ocean Conservancy in Washington, D.C., to write music for their videos and podcasts. She is currently the American ambassadress for a cultural foundation near Paris, France, called Royaumont Abbaye. She lives with her husband on Mount Desert Island and in Falmouth Foreside. Visit www.justforyouweddingmusic.com.

This concert is free and open to the public and is suitable for children. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].