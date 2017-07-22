Pianist Patten to perform

MOUNT DESERT — Sydney Patten will give a piano concert at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, July 26, at 5:30 p.m.

Patten will perform the music of Scott Joplin, Frederic Chopin, Francis Poulenc and her own compositions. In addition, she will perform one piece with Andrew Simon, the founding artistic director of the Barn Arts Collective.

Patten began studying piano at the age of 6 to please her mother, but she quickly fell in love with the instrument and classical music. She hid this fact from her friends, who made fun of her because she liked Brahms.

At Skidmore College, she minored in music with a concentration in piano performance. She began to compose music secretly, never sharing any of her compositions until recently. While living on the North Shore of Massachusetts, she began composing music inspired by birds at Crane’s Beach. During that time, she served as the vice president of the American Women Composers.

Patten is inspired by wildlife on Mount Desert Island and the ocean and its contents. Her concern for the fragility of the ocean has led her to team up with the Ocean Conservancy in Washington, D.C., to write music for their videos and podcasts.

Patten is the American ambassadress for a cultural foundation near Paris, France, called “Royaumont Abbaye.” Royaumont is a haven for musicians, dancers and poets. Patten lives with her husband on Mount Desert Island and in Falmouth Foreside.

Patten will have CDs for sale. The proceeds will benefit the Acadia Family Center, which provides resources for drug and alcohol recovery. The event is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.