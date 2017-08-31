Photographer spotlights Tanzania

BAR HARBOR — Photographer J.K. Putnam will share stories and photographs from his trip to a small mountain community in Tanzania when he stops by the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

Putnam will focus on the Mazinde Juu School for Girls and the community that surrounds it and is supported by it. He also will feature pictures of the animals, landscapes and people he encountered during his travels to and from the Usambara Mountains.

Putnam specializes in editorial and outdoor photography. His images have been published in dozens of photography and design books and have been featured in other publications, such as “Wired” and “The Guardian.” Since 2014, he has been shortlisted every year in multiple categories by the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held annually by the Natural History Museum in London. He teaches photography workshops year-round on Mount Desert Island and has a seasonal gallery of his work in Southwest Harbor.

Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].