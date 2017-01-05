Photographer J.K. Putnam to speak

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Photographer J.K. Putnam will give a talk at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.

Images from Putnam’s childhood through his current work photographing the scenic landscapes of Acadia will be featured as he presents a personal and retrospective slideshow demonstrating the power a photograph has to seed memory, invoke emotion and tell a story no matter the camera used to capture it.

Putnam, an editorial and outdoor photographer, teaches photography workshops year-round on Mount Desert Island. Since 2005, his work has been published in dozens of photography and design books as well as major online editorials such as “Wired” and The Guardian.

Since 2014, he has been shortlisted every year, in multiple categories, by the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, held annually by the Natural History Museum, London, as well as the International Garden Photographer of the Year competition, held annually by the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.

Putnam’s photographs will be on display at the library for the month of January. Call the library at 244-7065.