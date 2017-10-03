Photographer to focus on birds

MOUNT DESERT — John Rivers will give a lecture on the art and techniques of bird photography at the monthly meeting of the MDI Photo Club in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

Rivers will present his bird photography along with that of other club members. He will discuss the relationships between birding and bird photography that have made each so popular. His talk will focus on the challenges that make bird photography different from other forms of photography and the techniques to meet those challenges. This presentation will be followed later in the month with an outing to allow club members to practice those techniques firsthand.

Rivers specializes in natural history: birds and landscapes as well as architectural photography. His family moved to Mount Desert when he was three, and after years away, he has retired on the island. He is co-author of “Little Long Pond, A Field Guide to Four Seasons,” published this year. He was a founding member of the MDI Photo Club, where he continues to maintain an active involvement. He, his wife, Carol, and his daughter, Ann, are residents of Northeast Harbor. Contact him at 276-3665 or [email protected].

Visit www.mdiphotoclub.org.