MOUNT DESERT — The Mount Desert Island Photo Club will hold its monthly meeting in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Photographer Bob Madden will give a presentation about how for amateur photographers can improve their photographs.

Madden has been a staff photographer for National Geographic for more than 15 years and served as senior assistant editor and director of design at the magazine.

Visit mdiphotoclub.org.