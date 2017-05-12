Personal finance classes offered

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A series of classes in personal money management will be led by experts from local banks at the Southwest Harbor Public Library beginning Wednesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. The first class will cover how to establish and maintain credit and avoid identify theft.

Investment planning and life insurance products will be covered on May 24, retirement planning and individual retirement accounts on May 31 and trust accounts and estate planning on June 7.

Preregistration is recommended but not required, and one need not register for all sessions. Call the library at 244-7065. The views expressed in this program do not necessarily reflect those of the Southwest Harbor Public Library.