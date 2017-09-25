Paranormal stories wanted

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library is looking for participants for an evening of storytelling that focuses on personal experiences of the paranormal – the spooky, the strange and the unexplainable. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m.

People who have had an experience for which they have no explanation, who are willing to share the story of this experience are asked to come forward. It could be a story about ghosts or the dead, something mysterious in the sky or an encounter with nature. All stories are welcome; the emphasis is on personal tales.

Light refreshments will be served. Contact Kate or Judith at 276-3333 or [email protected].