Paola’s art on display

BAR HARBOR — “Plenty in the Middle; Celebration and Parody,” an exhibit of sketches and paintings by Mount Desert Island High School senior Mary Paola, is on display at Reel Pizza through June 12.

The pieces examine “identity, presentation, loneliness and ego, among other silly things,” according to an artist statement. Paola has taken classes in drawing, sculpture, photography, painting and most recently, filmmaking. Her visual art also is influenced by her experience as a performer in MDI Drama productions, solo performance art pieces and other work.

She plans to attend The Conservatory of Theatre Arts in the School of the Arts at Purchase College in the fall.