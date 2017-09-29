Panel to discuss fire, prevention

BAR HARBOR — An evening panel discussion will address “The Great Acadia Fire 70 Years Later” at The Criterion Theatre on the anniversary of the fire, Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 7-9 p.m.

Panelists will include scientists; fire management specialists from the Maine Forest Service, Acadia National Park and Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Commission; and the fire chiefs from MDI communities.

They will discuss what happened then and how to prevent a similar fire from happening again.

“Concerned citizens of MDI should attend this discussion,” said Tony Davis, fire management officer at Acadia National Park. “They will see firsthand the most current and locally-relevant wildland fire science. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to ask wildland fire-related questions of their local fire chiefs and other wildland fire managers.”

The public also will have an opportunity to view modern and historic firefighting equipment at the Bar Harbor Fire Station and YMCA baseball field.

The Bar Harbor Historical Society also will be open to share historical artifacts and newspaper clippings about the fire.

“In 1947, the state of Maine suffered its largest forest fire disaster in modern history,” said Kent Nelson, forest ranger specialist with the Maine Forest Service. “In the last 70 years, firefighting equipment, communication, training and fire prevention efforts have improved considerably, yet humans still cause over 90 percent of wildfires in Maine. Maine’s forest rangers encourage you to remember the hard lessons of the past.”

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at www.criteriontheatre.org.

Information about the full series of events can be found on the North Atlantic Fire Science Exchange website, www.firesciencenorthatlantic.org.

Information about the 1947 fire can be found on the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Commission’s outreach website, www.northeastwildfire.org.