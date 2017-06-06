Pair of Barn Arts shows to be performed

TREMONT — A pair of Barn Arts Collective shows are set for this weekend. “House of Telescopes,” a new musical by Katie Looney, will play at the Barn in Bass Harbor on Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m., and “Outside the World,” an immersive theater experience from NYC-based company La Foule, will take place at the Legion Hall in Southwest Harbor on Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

“House of Telescopes” is a new folk-punk music theater piece about a cattle farming commune of artists in rural America. In the piece, the characters are politically and emotionally divided in the wake of the 2017 presidential inauguration. Ensemble storytelling pairs with folk-punk music to “interrogate” how power structures manifest in microcosms and how a group of people can keep fighting for what they believe in under the weight of extreme hopelessness.

The work-in-development “Outside the World” is an immersive show at which audience members step inside the shoes of real refugees in a refugee camp. The show follows true stories gathered from the front-lines of the crisis in Northern Greece, Austria and Germany.

The audience will be thrust into the hands of the camp’s staff – a mixture of do-gooders, bureaucrats, people smugglers, agitators and artistic interlocutors,” said Monica Hunken, one of the show’s creators and a company member of La Foule. “With ‘Outside the World,’ we seek to ask questions about survival and the complex nature of altruism in this age of evacuation.”

The performance of “Outside the World” is sponsored by the Village Green Arts Association, a Southwest Harbor based nonprofit organization.