Outdoor cinema set

BAR HARBOR — “Ernest & Celestine,” the next film in the Seaside Cinema outdoor movie series, will be screened in Agamont Park on Wednesday, July 19 at dusk.

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Reel Pizza Cinerama host the outdoor viewings of family-friendly films every Wednesday evening through Aug. 16.

Other films in the series, presented by Eaton Peabody, include “The Secret of Roan Inish” on July 26, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” on Aug. 2, “Shaun the Sheep” on Aug. 9 and silent films with live musical accompaniment on Aug. 16

Guests are encouraged to bring the whole family and a blanket to sit on. Free, fresh-popped popcorn will be provided. In the event of rain, shows will be canceled.