Oscar night party returns

BAR HARBOR— The Jesup Memorial Library and Reel Pizza will host an Oscar night celebration and viewing for the fourth year on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The event begins at 6 p.m. when the doors open for preshow fun and games, the live red carpet starts at 7 p.m., and the Oscars get underway at 8:30 p.m. The night goes on until the last statue is awarded.

ImprovAcadia’s Jennifer Shepard and Amy Roeder are back as the masters of ceremonies for the evening and will provide their own spin on the red carpet and keep you laughing during the commercial breaks.

Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the Jesup or Reel Pizza. All proceeds from the evening support the library. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or kchagnon@jesuplibrary.org.