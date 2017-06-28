Operetta comes to the Barn

TREMONT — “There Ain’t No More: Death of a Folksinger,” a raucous, one-man operetta by Willi Carlisle and Joseph Fletcher, will be performed at the Barn Arts Collective’s Barn in Bass Harbor on Sunday, July 2, at 7 p.m.

Based on legends of American folk music and the early vaudeville stage, “There Ain’t No More” follows a bawdy old folksinger as he tries to “burn the barn down” one final time before his “last waltz is called.” Developed in collaboration with writer, performer and “Ozark renaissance folklorist” Carlisle and director Fletcher, the play is the product of five years of research, down-home poetry, square dances, music mentorship and folklore in the mountains of the Arkansas.

“Picking up his banjo, fiddle, guitar, harmonicas and an old accordion, Willi Carlisle guides us through a life in song that will make audiences laugh, clap and sing,” said Fletcher.

“There Ain’t No More” won Best of Show and Patron’s Pick awards at the Orlando Fringe Festival. The show also has been performed at the Portland Fringe Festival in Maine.

Admission is by donation. Visit barnartscollective.com for reservations. The Barn is at 130 Tremont Road, Bass Harbor.

The Barn Arts Collective is a local organization that brings people together for live events that make the arts and creativity a vital part of life on Mount Desert Island and beyond. Visit barnartscollective.com.