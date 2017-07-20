Opera graces Criterion

BAR HARBOR — Donizetti’s opera buffa “Don Pasquale” will be presented by the Bar Harbor Music Festival Opera Theatre at The Criterion Theatre on Friday, July 21, at 8 p.m.

Joey Desota is the stage director, Cara Chowning is the music director, and Fenlon Lamb is the producer of the only fully staged live opera production north of Portland this summer. This an opportunity to hear some of the top young operatic talents in the country from the Metropolitan Opera, Wolf Trap Opera and San Francisco Opera, to mention a few.

Singing the title role will be bass-baritone David Cushing, whose “portrayal of hoodwinked old Pasquale, filled with pathos and unselfconscious humor, was a revelation.

April Martin returns to Bar Harbor to play the flirtatious Norina in “Don Pasquale” after singing Zerlina in the festival’s 2016 production of “Don Giovanni.”

Baritone John Viscardi, coming from the Michigan Opera Theatre, will sing Malatesta. Tenor David Margulis will portray Ernesto. Zoe Still will provide set and costume design.

The Ardelia Trio, composed of violinist Janey Choi, cellist Jennifer DeVore and pianist Jihea Hong Park, will perform at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. in a program highlighted by Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 2 in C Minor, opus 66.

The Ardelia Trio will repeat its July 22 Bar Harbor program at the Belfast Free Library, 106 High St., on Sunday, July 23, at 4 p.m.

The Wolverine Jazz Band will appear for the 13th consecutive season at Jazz Night at The Jackson Laboratory Commons on Sunday, July 23, at 8 p.m. They will play Dixieland, traditional jazz and swing. Jimmy Mazzy, banjo and vocals, will be the guest artist. John Clark is the leader, on clarinet and sax.

The Bar Harbor Festival String Orchestra conducted by Francis Fortier will perform the 45th annual Acadia National Park Outdoor Concert at Blackwoods Campground Amphitheatre in Otter Creek on Wednesday, July 26, at 8 p.m. The rain date is July 27 at 8 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Public parking is not available at Blackwoods. Shuttle buses will depart from The Jackson Laboratory parking lot on Route 3 for Blackwoods every 10 minutes beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The festival’s Community Outreach Program includes two concerts at Birch Bay Village. The Ardelia Trio will perform there on July 20, and pianist Antonio Galera-Lopez will play there on July 27.

Regular tickets cost $30. Student tickets cost $15. Jazz tickets cost $45. Opera tickets cost $35, $45, $50 and $80. All tickets entitle the purchaser to a reserved seat.

Visit www.barharbormusicfestival.org or contact Bar Harbor Music Festival at The Rodick Building, 59 Cottage St., Bar Harbor, ME 04609-1800, at 288-5744 or at [email protected].

Tickets also are available at Sherman’s Books & Stationery in Bar Harbor.