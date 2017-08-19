Novella’s photo chosen for calendar

DAMARISCOTTA — Eric Novella of Southwest Harbor is among the winners of the First National Bank 10th annual calendar photo contest. Novella’s photo will appear as the selected image for September.

Fourteen color photographs were chosen from over 150 entries from bank customers. Each winning photographer will be awarded a $100 cash prize. The images will appear in the bank’s 2018 desk calendar and wall calendar, which will be available to customers in all bank offices by mid-November.

“Every year, we are amazed by the spectacular photographs taken by our customers,” said Susan Norton, executive vice president.

Other winners are Debora Snyder of West Boothbay Harbor, Robin Wellman of Levant, Kevin Shields of Rockport, Lynne Strasenburgh of Blue Hill, Matthew Czuchra of Camden, Moe Chen of Scarborough, Roe Chiacchio of Camden, Lynn Wilson of Arlington, Va., Hannah Johnson of Boothbay, Ted Stump of Aurora, Colo., Lisa Rogers of Dennysville, Nicole Mank of Jefferson and Matthew Burden of Calais.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 16 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties. Call 800-564-3195, visit www.thefirst.com or find them on Facebook.