Not throwing away their shot: Students sing ‘Hamilton’

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Mount Desert Island middle schoolers channeled their inner revolutionaries, federalists and Jeffersonians Sunday at the Pemetic Elementary gym at a community sing-along of the hit musical “Hamilton” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The event was organized by Andrew Simon and Brittany Parker of the Barn Arts Collective and school district Curriculum Director Julie Meltzer.

“This was an idea that the Barn Arts folks had, they donated their time to do this.” 75 people attended the sing-along.

Meltzer contacted teachers at each of the district elementary schools to find time for Simon and Parker to visit and rehearse with interested students. “In some cases, it was the music teacher, sometimes social studies,” she said. “We’ve been working on doing arts integration in the schools. ‘Hamilton’ is a great example with its substantive history content.”

Meltzer also said the event is part of an effort to have more family-friendly middle school events that cross the schools but aren’t competitive. “At the very small schools, you have a couple of kids who are interested in the arts, robotics or other activities. We want them to realize that when they get to high school, there are going to be a lot of other kids that share those interests.”