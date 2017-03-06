‘And Then There Were None’ cast named

ELLSWORTH — The cast of The Grand’s upcoming production of the Agatha Christie mystery “And Then There Were None” has been announced.

The cast, in order of appearance, includes Patrick Harris in the role of Rogers, Zabet Neu Collins as Mrs. Rogers, Tom Thompson as Fred Narracott, Nina Robinson-Poole as Vera Claythorne, Nathaniel Lee as Philip Lombard, Patrick Molloy as Anthony Marston, Roland Dube as William Blore, Bob Daisey as General Mackenzie, Annie Poole as Emily Brent, Michael Weinstein as Sir Lawrence Wargrave and Will Stephenson as Dr. Armstrong.

The production team includes Robin Jones (director), Kimberly Fitch (production/stage manager), Garrett Harris (sound tech,) Peter Miller (set design), Elizabeth Braley (costume design), Joe Lewis (lighting design) and Stacey White (props direction).

In the play, 10 strangers are trapped in a deserted mansion on an island miles away from help. The killer has a maniacal obsession with a very cruel nursery rhyme.

“And Then There Were None” runs March 17 through 19 and March 24 through March 26. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, by calling 667-9500 or by visiting grandonline.org. Ticket prices for reserved seating are $20 for adults/seniors, $18 for Grand members and $12 for students 15 and under.