Nimbus dancers to perform

TREMONT — The professional dancers of Nimbus Dance Works will put on a performance complete with narration, colorful costumes and full lighting at Camp Beech Cliff, 264 Beech Hill Road, on Friday, July 21, at 6 p.m.

The show will introduce young audience members to dance. The performance features folk talks from around the world, including “The Wizard’s Garden” (Majorca), “Empty Pot” (China) and a contemporary work called “Surface Tension” by Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott.

Bring a picnic dinner or purchase food on site. Doors open at 5 p.m. The suggested donation is $5 per person or $15 per family. All proceeds support CBC summer programs. Call 244-0365.