Wednesday - Jul 19, 2017
Nimbus Dance Works will perform at Camp Beech Cliff on July 21. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAMP BEECH CLIFF

Nimbus dancers to perform

July 18, 2017 on Entertainment, Lifestyle

TREMONT — The professional dancers of Nimbus Dance Works will put on a performance complete with narration, colorful costumes and full lighting at Camp Beech Cliff, 264 Beech Hill Road, on Friday, July 21, at 6 p.m.

The show will introduce young audience members to dance. The performance features folk talks from around the world, including “The Wizard’s Garden” (Majorca), “Empty Pot” (China) and a contemporary work called “Surface Tension” by Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott.

Bring a picnic dinner or purchase food on site. Doors open at 5 p.m. The suggested donation is $5 per person or $15 per family. All proceeds support CBC summer programs. Call 244-0365.

