SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Common Good Cafe in Southwest Harbor is hosting its eighth annual New Year’s Day Gala Brunch on Sunday, Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be popovers plus omelets to order, spiral cut ham and more. There also will be live music by the CG Ukulele Band.

Admission costs $12 for adults and $6 for children under 10.

For more information, call 266-2733.