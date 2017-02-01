Wednesday - Feb 01, 2017
An “Art of the Needle” exhibit at the Northeast Harbor Library will be followed by a workshop called “The Art of Mindful Mending on Feb. 18. The workshop will be led by Amelia Poole. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NEH LIBRARY

Needle art up, workshop set

February 1, 2017 on Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERT — An exhibit titled “Art of the Needle” will be on display at the Northeast Harbor Library during the month of February.

The needle is one of the oldest tools known and still alive and in use. Each person’s stitch is distinctive, like a person’s handwriting. Stitches can be used to encode information, to record a story, to leave an enduring trace.

Curated by staff member Judith Blank, the exhibit borrows works from neighbors and friends. The idea is to show work that demonstrates beautiful stitching.

Some of the works included are original, such as the “Tree of Life” curtain by Susannah Jones of Bernard, the embroidery “Happy at Last” by Sember Lockwood of Camden, Kantha wall hangings by Shira Singer of Bar Harbor, art books by Cindy McGuirl of Thomaston and shibori stitches by Amelia Poole of Brooksville. Some pieces have been collected by local people, including embroideries from Saurastra, India, Northern Thailand leggings, Huichol visionary embroidery, Tibetan and Crow Indian bead work and more.

A workshop with Amelia Poole called “The Art of Mindful Mending” will be held at the library on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. until noon. Space is limited. Call the library at 276-3333 to reserve a place.

 