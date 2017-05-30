Namarah to play at the Barn

TREMONT — Two Barn Arts shows are planned for this weekend. “PullFace,” a new play by Kristan Seemel and Daria Miyeko Marinelli, will be performed in Pacific Hall on Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. “Deia: A Live Album,” a concert from indie hip-hop artist Namarah, will take place at the Barn on Saturday, June 3, at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Seemel and Marinelli will present ideas in development for their new play “PullFace,” a devised song cycle asking if ugliness can be a way to power in the digital age. Pulling from the tradition of Apache Danse and the brutality of gurning, a sport in which participants compete to make the most grotesque face, the play asks how one can forsake beauty and still hold power in a superficial visually dominant world.

On Saturday, Namarah will tap into the worlds of funk, rock and poetry to produce her debut album “Deia,” a project that will be fully recorded at The Barn over the course of her one-week residency. With the vocal stylings of India Arie, Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu, Namarah uses instinct and intellect to produce a musical brew of rhythms and tunes that take the listener on a transformational journey. She is an activist and community change-maker, believing that anyone can impact the world if they are willing to make unique partnerships to re-imagine the world through music and the arts.

“It’s about the human connections we form that make life worth living,” said Namarah. “My time at the Barn will mark my first voyage into the world of live collaborative art; as my team and I will weave in dance, music and poetry to tell the story of ‘Deia.’”

The Barn Arts Residency Program is a free opportunity for artists to develop a new work of live performance on Mount Desert Island. Barn Arts provides free housing and rehearsal/performance space, and the visiting artists present a public event of their work-in-progress at the end of each residency. Public events at the Barn occur every week throughout the summer and are offered by donation.

The Barn Arts Collective is an arts organization that brings people together for live events that make the arts and creativity a vital part of life on Mount Desert Island and beyond. Visit barnartscollective.com.