Nadel to share ‘Manifesto for Women’

BAR HARBOR —Author and award-winning journalist Jennifer Nadel will share the nine principles that she and actress Gillian Anderson have outlined in their book “We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere” when she visits the Jesup Memorial Library on Tuesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. Nadel also will sign copies of the book, which sets women on a path to radical self-transformation with compassion for others at its core.

At the core of “We” are nine principles that provide a compass for living a more generous and satisfying life, with an action and affirmation for each. (“We” emphasizes that for change to work, action is necessary.) But before embarking on the nine principles, the book starts with the essential practices for personal well-being that will help readers get the most out of their journey: “Taking care of yourself emotionally, physically and spiritually is a profoundly political act.”

