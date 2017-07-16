Musicians from Kneisel Hall will play at St. John Church on July 20.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The annual Kneisel Hall chamber concert, presented by the Southwest Harbor Public Library, will take place across the street from the library at St. John Church on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

The concert is an opportunity to hear one of the most significant chamber music programs in the country and to see performances by students who are about to move on to major orchestras and chamber groups.

The free concert, featuring several different ensembles performing a variety of works, is part of Kneisel Hall’s outreach programs. Kneisel Hall, located in Blue Hill, also offers a summer of festival concerts, which began in 1902 when Franz Kneisel, founder of the first professional string quartet in America, began bringing students to his Maine vacation home for summer study.

Call the library at 244-7065.