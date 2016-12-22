Music returns to the Jesup for winter

BAR HARBOR — The Sundays at the Jesup Winter Concert Series is in full swing, with four more concerts left in the series from January into April. From Celtic music to classical guitar to Star Trek-themed musical numbers, there are a lot of different genres to hear this year.

On Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., fiddler Gus La Casse returns to the library. Described as a fiddler with both speed and savage energy, La Casse plays a repertoire that reflects his innovative spirit and dedication to the Cape Breton and Acadian fiddle traditions, including standards of the genre and original tunes. He was the 2014 student-in-residence at The Acadia School of Traditional Music, appearing on the Canadian international television broadcast from the Congrès Mondial Acadian 2014. In 2016, La Casse traveled to Ireland as part of the Young Tradition Vermont touring group and will perform on the Club Passim stage in January for the 14th Annual Boston Celtic Music Festival.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., classical guitarist Kevin Morse will play. Morse has spent his life dedicated to the development and mastery of the classical guitar. He is the protégé of legendary guitarist Stanley Watson. He met his mentor at age 13 while living in Rochester, N.Y. He has performed throughout the United States and Europe. Morse has been a featured performer on WGHB in Boston and in numerous performances on MPBN radio in Maine. He has been an artist-in-residence at numerous New England schools and is committed to the exposure and education of young people about the world of Spanish guitar.

On Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m., some of Bar Harbor’s youngest musicians will play. The Swallowtail Fiddlers, named after the Irish tune “Swallowtail Jig,” is comprised of string musicians from the Conners Emerson in grades four through eight. The Swallowtail Fiddlers delight audiences with toe-tapping jigs, hornpipes, reels and slow airs from Ireland, Scotland and America. The Show Stoppers are a show choir, accompanied by an all-student instrumental ensemble, from Conners Emerson. “To Boldly Go” is the Star Trek-themed original show, designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the television series. Both groups are under the direction of music educator Rebecca Edmondson.

The series ends on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. with Mike and Susie Fay. The Fays have been performing together since 1978. They have performed throughout New England and have appeared on Community Radio WERU 89.9 FM. They also have produced and directed three albums: “First Phase,” “What Would I Do” and “Trinity Chicks.”

All concerts are free and open to the public. Contact the Jesup at 288-4245 or [email protected].