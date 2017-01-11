Music Fest gets students in the groove

BAR HARBOR — The joint was jumpin’ at the Conners Emerson gym Friday as seventh and eighth graders performed and presented to wrap up their weeklong Music Fest.

Students chose from 15 elective workshops and met with outside instructors over several days. This is the third year of the festival, which is funded by the school’s music enrichment fund.

“I think it’s important because it gives the kids a chance to learn in a different way,” Principal Barb Neilley said. “Not everybody’s a musician, but this is a great way for them to experience music. I was so proud of them – every single student performed in some way shape or form.”

New this year, a group of “roadies” working with Zach Soares shared their skills by helping all the other groups sound their best. They learned to set up microphones and speakers, how to use a mixing board and how audio recording works.

Other tech-savvy students worked with Brian Booher to build speakers. In their presentation, the speaker-building group explained how people hear sound differently. A few very high and very low sound frequencies are audible to some people and not others.

Mary Booher and Susan Haggerstrom of the Flash in the Pan steel drum band led the “Pan-demonium” student steel drum band in a couple of tunes.

An introduction to guitar class produced a new band in town, “Cheese and the Flying Pigs.” The group, taught by Conners Emerson alumni Jack Sasner and Will Miller, wore snappy fedoras that they threw into the air to cap off their performance.

Music and art came together in Rick Barter and Beth Herrick’s group, which worked together on a beautiful mural of a scene from Acadia National Park that forms the back of a large zither – a stringed instrument like a harp. When complete, the zither will hang in a school hallway so students and teachers can pluck a few notes as they walk by.

College of the Atlantic teacher Mike Bennett led a group in a samba performance. Chris Gray and Cathy Segee led a tin whistle group.

Pianist Christina Spurling taught an introduction to keyboard. These students played solos and duets, then joined with Sasner on guitar for 12-bar blues.

Members of the Barn Arts Collective guided a group in creation of four original hip-hop theater works about historical events, inspired by the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” Students used primary source material, such as a speech by Susan B. Anthony, and composed works that included sung solos and choruses as well as spoken word sections.

Two of the groups were focused on dance: one was a world dance performance with banghra and Bollywood moves taught by Erin Allen, and one was “hip hop basketball” with Dan Granholm.

Shane Ellis led an instrumental jazz improvisation class, and Gene Gill’s group formed a rock band with vocals, cello, bass, drums and saxophone that had the rest of the school stomping the beat on the bleachers.

An a capella group with April Hansbury performed a mash-up of “Sweet Dreams” by the Eurythmics and “I Wear My Sunglasses at Night” by Corey Hart.

An improv theater group with Nicole Cardano demonstrated thinking on their feet with the classic games Freeze and What Are You Doing?

Neilly said the format of the festival changes a bit every year; this year, they tried to give the groups longer time periods to work together. She also hopes to expand the program next year to include the sixth grade.

See photos from the performances here.