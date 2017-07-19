Music aids food pantry

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Soprano Caroline Homer and pianist Ben Havey will perform their third annual recital to benefit the Westside Food Pantry at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 315 Main St., on Wednesday, July 26, at 7 p.m.

The program includes Beethoven’s Sonata Op. 109, one of his late masterpieces, and French art songs by Debussy, Fauré, Poulenc and more.

On Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. at St. John Church, harpsichordist Gavin Black will return for his second performance. Gavin is the founder and director of the Princeton Early Keyboard Center. He will perform the French Overture by Bach, BWV 831.

A $10 donation is suggested for either show. All proceeds go directly to the Westside Food Pantry.

Contact Susan Buell at 244-8061.