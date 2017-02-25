Murder on tap at Grand

ELLSWORTH — Murder Madness Movie Weekend, a series of murder movies, will be screened at The Grand in the run-up to the theater’s live production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.” “Psycho,” the first in the series, will be shown on Friday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m.

This Oscar-nominated film is arguably Alfred Hitchcock’s best and most famous thriller. Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), unhappy in her job at a Phoenix, Arizona-real estate office and frustrated in her romance with hardware store manager Sam Loomis (John Gavin), takes off with $40,000 in the office’s cash, hoping to leave Phoenix for good and start a new life with her purloined nest egg. While driving, Marion decides to stop for the night at the Bates Motel, where she meets innkeeper Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and his mother.

“Clue” will be shown on Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. On a dark and stormy night in 1954, six individuals with ties to Washington are assembled for a dinner party at the swanky mansion of one Mr. Boddy (Lee Ving). Three separate endings were filmed for this wacky but affectionate take on the Parker Brothers board game, and they were shown in different theaters. All three will be shown for this screening.

“Dial ‘M’ for Murder in 3D” will be shown on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. This is the only movie the Hitchcock ever made in 3D. This classic murder mystery tells the story of what happens when British tennis pro Ray Milland suspects that his wealthy wife Grace Kelly is fooling around with handsome American Robert Cummings. Only a dastardly murder plot worthy of Hitchcock could follow, as cat becomes mouse and the key to the whole thing might be right under your nose. “Dial M for Murder” will have the special general admission prices of $10, $8 for seniors, and $7 for Grand members.

“Murder on The Orient Express” will be screened on Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m. This Oscar-nominated film adaptation of one of Agatha Christie’s best-known whodunits features her famous Belgian detective character Hercule Poirot.

Tickets are available at the box office (667-9500) or at www.grandonline.org.