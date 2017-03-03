Murder mystery benefit set

MOUNT DESERT — A Murder Mystery Dinner at the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor on Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m. will raise money for the community center.

The Disparate Players will perform “A Midsommer’s Night Murder,” a silly play that takes place in the time of kings and queens, ladies and jesters. Guests are invited to dine, drink and dance, all the while trying to solve the mystery of whodunit. There will be prizes for the crime solvers.

The menu includes roast beef, tarragon chicken, vegetarian lasagna, salads, fruits, breads and more. Beverages include beer, wines, sparkling cider, coffee and tea.

Tickets cost $35 per person or $200 for a table of six. Seating is limited. Tables are selling fast. Reserve with Marie at 667-1575 or 669-0282.