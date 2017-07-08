Murder Myster Dinner preview planned

BAR HARBOR — A live performance preview of the Murder Mystery Dinner happening at the Seal Cove Auto Museum later this month will take place at the Jesup Memorial Library on Sunday, July 16, at 7 p.m.

It is July of 1909, and an eclectic mix of auto racers is gathered in Bar Harbor for a two-day road rally. But the event goes horribly awry when a murder occurs.

The audience of the “The Plot Thickens” murder mystery preview will meet the cast of characters, learn their back story and get a leg up on the murder mystery happening a week later at the museum.

This event is free and open to the public. Search for “Murder Mystery Dinner” on www.sealcoveautomuseum.org.